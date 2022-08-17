WHO chief: Tigray crisis ignored due to 'color of skin'

The World Health Organization's Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus suggested on Wednesday (August 17) that racism is behind a lack of attention paid to the plight of civilians in Ethiopia's war-shattered Tigray region.
