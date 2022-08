How To Be Frugal But Not Cheap | The Simple Life with Gary Collins | Ep 180

Today, I'm joined by two special guests who are also involved in the movement of living your best life, your way.

Jen Smith and Jill Sirianni teach people how to get their debt and personal finances in order and have a fabulous podcast called Frugal Friends.

Today, we discuss their personal journeys to financial freedom, and how you can accomplish the same.

Just like everything in life, change is not easy, but the cherry pie waiting for you at the end is well worth it.