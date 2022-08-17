Ave Maria! HOMILY - August 17, 2022

Fr.
Andre M.
Feain's homily from Our Lady's Chapel, New Bedford, MA, for Wednesday of the Twentieth Week in Ordinary Time (Votive Mass of the Immaculate Conception).
Fr.
Andre M.
Feain's homily from Our Lady's Chapel, New Bedford, MA, for Wednesday of the Twentieth Week in Ordinary Time (Votive Mass of the Immaculate Conception).
Fr. Andre M. Feain's homily from Our Lady's Chapel, New Bedford, MA, for the Solemnity of Saint Maximilian Mary..
Fr. Andre M. Feain's homily from Our Lady's Chapel, New Bedford, MA, for the Optional Memorial of Saint Teresa..