Can Exercise Help Reduce the Risk of Dementia?

Can Exercise Help Reduce , the Risk of Dementia?.

Can Exercise Help Reduce , the Risk of Dementia?.

Three major studies have recently been published in 'Neurology' and ScienceDirect connecting exercise to the prevention of dementia.

According to the findings of the studies, .

Even people with a family history of dementia can benefit from exercise.

The studies indicate that higher-intensity exercise may be most effective at mitigating dementia.

However, experts stress that almost any form of exercise is helpful.

There’s no real clear prescription that we can provide for physical activity, Dr. Joel Salinas, NYU’s Grossman School of Medicine, via 'The New York Times'.

Even activities such as household chores were shown to make a discernible impact.

Some people work up quite a sweat when they are doing household chores, Dr. Sandra Weintraub, Northwestern’s Feinberg School of Medicine, via 'The New York Times'.

It might be that if you do three hours of household chores, you are as good as if you did 30 minutes of aerobic exercise, Dr. Sandra Weintraub, Northwestern’s Feinberg School of Medicine, via 'The New York Times'.

Regardless of the type of exercise, experts agree that prioritizing physical activity as part of one's daily routine makes a huge difference.

You get a lot more bang for your buck in terms of helping to promote your own health through physical activity, Dr. Joel Salinas, NYU’s Grossman School of Medicine, via 'The New York Times'.

All in all, experts say that a helpful rule of thumb is to remember that your brain is not separate from your body.

Your brain is part of your body and is going to benefit from anything you do that is good for your general health, Dr. Sandra Weintraub, Northwestern’s Feinberg School of Medicine, via 'The New York Times'