CeeDee Lamb Injury: Cowboys Start WR Has A Foot Injury | Full Details

CeeDee Lamb injury news and update on today’s Dallas Cowboys Report!

Dallas Cowboys training camp practice today is a joint practice vs.

The Los Angeles Chargers, but CeeDee Lamb is not practicing due to a foot injury.

While the “injury” is being termed an “issue” more than an injury, it’s still at least somewhat worrisome that Lamb is missing time.

After all, the Cowboys are THIN behind Lamb at wide receiver.

What is Lamb’s status and how does this affect his chances of a breakout 2022 season?

Cowboys Report host Tom Downey breaks it down in today’s video.