Kid Cudi Opens Up About His On Going Feud With Kanye West & Cutting Him Off For Good | Billboard News
"You need to own up to your s--t like every man in this life has.

I've lost women, too.

And I've had to own up to it.

I don't need that in my life.

I don't need it," Cudi told Esquire of Ye.