Kid Cudi Opens Up About His On Going Feud With Kanye West & Cutting Him Off For Good | Billboard News

"You need to own up to your s--t like every man in this life has.
I've lost women, too.
And I've had to own up to it.
I don't need that in my life.
I don't need it," Cudi told Esquire of Ye.
"You need to own up to your s--t like every man in this life has.
I've lost women, too.
And I've had to own up to it.
I don't need that in my life.
I don't need it," Cudi told Esquire of Ye.
Cudi was the replacement for Ye, who dropped out of the festival less than a week earlier.
The festival’s organizers took to social media on Sunday (July 17) to announce that the 45-year-old rapper and fashion mogul, who..