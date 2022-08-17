Snoop Dogg Launches New Breakfast Cereal

Snoop Dogg Launches , New Breakfast Cereal.

'Fortune' reports Snoop Dogg is taking on Fruit Loops with his own gluten-free cereal, Snoop Loopz.

'Fortune' reports Snoop Dogg is taking on Fruit Loops with his own gluten-free cereal, Snoop Loopz.

Fellow rapper and entrepreneur Master P is working with Snoop on the new product.

.

In fact, they have an entire food line together called Broadus Foods.

.

In fact, they have an entire food line together called Broadus Foods.

.

Master P says the new cereal will have “more corn, more flavor and more marshmallows.” .

According to Broadus Foods, a percentage of every sale goes to charities.

Snoop has been in the food space for years.

He put out a red wine blend and a rosé in partnership with 19 Crimes, .

Wrote a cookbook that's still an Amazon bestseller and hosted a popular cooking show with Martha Stewart, among other things.

Wrote a cookbook that's still an Amazon bestseller and hosted a popular cooking show with Martha Stewart, among other things.

'Fortune' reports Snoop will have his work cut out for him when it comes to his new cereal since Kellogg's is branching off into three companies with one that will focus on cereal.

'Fortune' reports Snoop will have his work cut out for him when it comes to his new cereal since Kellogg's is branching off into three companies with one that will focus on cereal