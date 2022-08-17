Texas School District Yanks Anne Frank’s Diary and Bible From Shelves

According to 'The Dallas Morning News,' Keller Independent School District principles were emailed on the morning of Aug.

16.

After receiving complaints from parents and others in the community, .

The principals were ordered to temporarily remove the Bible, a graphic adaptation of Anne Frank's diary and nearly 40 other books from their libraries.

By the end of today, I need all books pulled from the library and classrooms. More information will be sent regarding action for these books… , Jennifer Price, district curriculum director, via email.

We need to ensure this action is taken by the end of today, Jennifer Price, district curriculum director, via email.

The school district also issued a statement.

Right now, Keller ISD’s administration is asking our campus staff and librarians to review books that were challenged last year to determine if they meet the requirements of the new policy, Keller Independent School District, via statement.

All of the books included in Tuesday’s email have been included on Keller ISD’s Book Challenge list over the past year.

Books that meet the new guidelines will be returned to the libraries as soon as it is confirmed they comply with the new policy.

, Keller Independent School District, via statement.

'New York Post' reports that the Texas Education Agency has been investigating the school district since last year due to books containing sexual content.

.

