T.I. Punches A Chainsmoker, Olivia Back In The Studio, Cudi Explains Ye Feud & More | Billboard News

The Chainsmokers reveal that they had a dramatic onstage run-in with T.I., 'Sour' producer Dan Nigro posted a photo with Olivia back in the studio, Kid Cudi opened up to Esquire about his feud with Ye, & more!