Sexual Risk Avoidance Education for Teens

(S1E30) MARY ANNE MOSACK – Today’s Topic is all about sexual risk avoidance for our kids.

Comprehensive Sex Education Curriculum has been implemented in virtually every school in America (regardless of whether your state is RED or BLUE).

It is effectively robbing your kids’ innocence, creating confusion around gender, and failing to equip and empower kids with the truth & tools they need to navigate their teen years successfully.

Avoiding sexual risks that can damage their physical & emotional health and derail their future will help develop our kids into healthy, successful and morally courageous leaders in our communities..