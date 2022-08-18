NIGHT SHADOWS 08172022 -- 911, China, Sun Disease, Idols, UN, Trumpets, WHO, Nanobots, Putin & More
Today&apos;s briefing will be about some serious anomalies developing on the Sun, with a series of CME&apos;s headed our way the first to strike us on the 18th and 19th or so - reminds one of Dr. Doom&apos;s KILL SHOT.

Then we have more war talk going on, and more nuclear threats.

Then on top of that we have floods, drought, water wars in the west - along with earthquake activity at La Palma ONCE AGAIN.

Is Michael about to stand up and is Daniel&apos;s 70th Week in our immediate future as the communist push to take America/Babylon down?

Lot&apos;s going on behind the scenes as we march towards humanities end in this age and more...