Afghanistan: Huge explosion at Kabul mosque kills 20, several injured | Oneindia news *International

During the evening prayers on Wednesday in Kabul, a huge explosion hit a mosque thereby killing at least 20 and wounding several others.

According to the media reports, more than 40 are feared to be injured due to the bombing.

The mosque where the blast took place in located in the Khair Khana area in Kabul.

