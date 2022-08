Bilkis Bano case: Victim demands her life back after release of her rapists | Oneindia news *News

Bilkis Bano was very young when she saw seven members of her family brutally murdered including her daughter who was just a toddler.

The victim who was five-months pregnant at that time was then gangraped by 11 men.

Her rapists were released on Independence Day and in a recent and the first statement post their release, Bano said that the release of the convicts has left her 'numb' and 'bereft of words'.

