‘Drop everything and go back’: Spacewalk cut short by suit malfunction

Mission Control ordered cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev back into the International Space Station when his spacesuit’s battery voltage dropped suddenly while performing a spacewalk with his colleague, working on a European robotic arm.
Washington (AFP) Aug 17, 2022
