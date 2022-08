Introducing the All-new 2023 Dodge Hornet

Dodge is introducing the all-new 2023 Dodge Hornet, delivering the quickest, fastest, most powerful compact utility vehicle (CUV) under $30,000.

The 2023 Dodge Hornet disrupts the fast-growing CUV segment, building buzz with a distinctive Dodge combination of muscular styling wrapped around best-in-class standard performance from a multi-energy powertrain roster and a swarm of class-exclusive performance features.