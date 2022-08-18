How to Play with Your Cat | Cat Care

F you have a cat at home, you probably want to know the best way to play with them.

Well, that depends on your cat, but there are certain things you should do and certain things you certainly should not do.

The first thing not to do is to play with your cat with your hands.

It's really common, especially for guys, but not just the men in our lives to grab cats by the head and shake it as part of a play routine.

Don't do that.

Some cats like it, but many others also get distressed by it and it can encourage them to be aggressive during play.

In addition, some people try to get their cats play by patting their cat's belly.

Since most cats don't like being pat on the belly, instead what you can get is a combination of conflicted behavior of "I want to play but I really want you to knock that off".