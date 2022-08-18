Donetsk resident who stepped on petal mine: "I want to see the end of this and the trial"

"How did it happen?
Well, I stepped on [a petal mine].
There was no pain, just blunt impact.
Well, I even tried to run, but there was nothing there.
There were just two bones sticking out, no heel.
There are probably still some toes out there somewhere.
Long story short, I fell down.
I got to the gate, and the neighbours came running.
And then I was like, you know... it hurt a little.
They fastened a harness and hurried to get an ambulance.
It came quickly.
The guys worked very fast, but to me it seemed like a long time.
But I understand that it just seemed so, because they injected me very quickly, then everything went numb.
Well, from here on, just technique."