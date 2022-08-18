'Imbeciles': Surfers fined for speeding down Venice's Grand Canal

The city's mayor previously said he would offer dinner to anyone who could locate the duo for making a "mockery" of his city.
The city's mayor previously said he would offer dinner to anyone who could locate the duo for making a "mockery" of his city.
Two tourists were heavily fined after being caught speeding down Venice's Grand Canal on motor-powered surfboards yesterday . The..
Videos of two foil surfers whizzing along the city's busiest canal have sparked outrage online.
MILAN (AP) — Two surfers who sped down Venice's Grand Canal on motorized boards Wednesday have been identified and the boards..