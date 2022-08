Proverbs and common sense is what we need more Truth not less

Time to bring wisdom to the kids, put the truth back in law and bibles back in schools ,we are robbing our kids ,a live that never ends for sadness and a death that never ends, with that death is of never ending pain, sold out for lies by the father of them -All liars are of the devil but you let them rule you -Who is to blame 99.92 % of you as in the times of Noah you do the same -you work you marry you lie to steal rob and harm the innocent for a few pieces of silver or Gold