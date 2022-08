JK Rowling's Life Was Threatened on Twitter, Twitter Says its OK | Random Things You Need to Know

In August 2022, #HarryPotter author #JKRowling was expressing her sadness after hearing of the stabbing of author #SalmanRushdie she was responded to by a young muslim extremist supporter named #MeerAsifAziz who stated “You are Next”.

#Twitter was told of the threat and responded to Rowling saying all is ok and there was no violation here.

Twitter has rules and guidelines but apparently its only for some people not for all.