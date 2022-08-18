Doge jump: could memecoins revive crypto bull run?

The Crypto Mile's Weekly Update checks in on the price movement of bitcoin after adoption increases in Brazil and the world's top two memecoins, dogecoin and shiba inu.

The current memecoin rally is a signal that risk-on behaviour has returned to crypto markets.

Memecoins illustrate the "crypto-casino" more than any other token, because of their satirical and debatable utility.

These assets simply exist to be traded.

But, bothe dogecoin and shiba inu have performed better than most other top ten cryptocurrencies this week.