Mike Pence comes out AGAINST calls to defund FBI

Mike Pence says "calls to defund the FBI are just as bad as calls to defund the police." We have some thoughts...
Mike Pence says "calls to defund the FBI are just as bad as calls to defund the police." We have some thoughts...
Former Vice President Mike Pence denounced calls by some GOP leaders to defund the FBI, saying attacks on the agency "must..
Former Vice President Mike Pence also said he would consider talking to the Jan. 6 committee if he were “summoned to..
Former Vice President Mike Pence is imploring fellow Republicans to stop lashing out at the FBI over the search of Donald Trump's..