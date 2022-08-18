George MacKay and Percelle Ascott on why I Came By needed to be in London

The cast of new Netflix movie I Came By have revealed it was "magical" to make such an ambitious film entirely in London — where they both grew up.

Directed by Under the Shadow filmmaker Babak Anvari, the movie follows a pair of graffiti artists (George MacKay and Percelle Ascott) who enter the orbit of Hugh Bonneville's retired judge — a man hiding a dark secret.

Ascott, whose previous credits include Doctor Who and Tin Star, said filming on familiar streets gave an extra level of excitement and intensity to the project for him.

I Came By is in UK cinemas now ahead of its Netflix debut on 26 August.