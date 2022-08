David Schoen Disagrees with DOJ "Equal Treatment" in the Aftermath of the Mar-a-Lago Raid

David Schoen, "You have to take into account public sentiment, right now there is -- half of the nation doesn't trust the government, our government.

We have to take to--again, this, I think, a function of transparency to some degree, but there have been some very bad moves... People don't know what driving forces are going on.

I can tell you in the Bannon case, they said it was equal application of the law, it absolutely was not."