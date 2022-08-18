How to build an equitable and just climate future | Peggy Shepard

Everyone has the right to a clean environment -- but major disparities exist when it comes to who faces the consequences of pollution.

Environmental justice leader Peggy Shepard points to the disproportionate impact that hazardous environmental conditions have on Black, brown and Indigenous communities and challenges us to build a truly equitable future that turns "sacrifice zones" -- where community health is sacrificed for the sake of development -- into "green zones" that redress the legacy of pollution and harmful policies.