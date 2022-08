Hugh Bonneville reveals hopes for 'Paddington 3' and the famous bear's future

While in London to promote new Netflix thriller I Came By, Hugh Bonneville revealed that he has high hopes for the upcoming third Paddington movie, which will have the title Paddington in Peru.

Bonneville also shares his joy at the enjoyable interaction between Paddington and the Queen, which aired as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

I Came By is in cinemas now and on Netflix from 26 August.