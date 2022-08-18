US and Taiwan Begin Formal Trade Talks

The formal trade negotiations were announced by the Biden administration on Aug 17.

The announcement follows Nancy Pelosi's trip to the nation, the first for a House Speaker in 25 years.

Pelosi's trip sparked condemnation from China's government due to its One China policy that does not recognize the autonomy of Taiwan.

Taiwan is already a significant trade partner for the U.S., especially in the market of advanced semiconductors.

A spokeswoman for China's Ministry of Commerce reacted to news of the trade talks.

Stating that the nation will “take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard sovereignty, security and development interests.”.

China always opposes any form of official exchanges between any country and the Taiwan region of China, China's Ministry of Commerce, Statement, via 'The New York Times'.

... including negotiating and signing any agreements with sovereign connotations or an official nature, China's Ministry of Commerce, Statement, via 'The New York Times'.

The U.S. assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs was undeterred by China's reaction.

We will continue to fulfill our commitments under the Taiwan Relations Act, Daniel J.

Kritenbrink, Asst.

Secretary of State, via 'The New York Times'.

That includes supporting Taiwan’s self-defense and maintaining our own capacity to resist any resort to force... , Daniel J.

Kritenbrink, Asst.

Secretary of State, via 'The New York Times'.

... or other forms of coercion that would jeopardize Taiwan’s security.

, Daniel J.

Kritenbrink, Asst.

Secretary of State, via 'The New York Times'.

And we will continue, consistent with our ‘one China’ policy, to deepen our ties with Taiwan, .., Daniel J.

Kritenbrink, Asst.

Secretary of State, via 'The New York Times'.

... including through continuing to advance our economic and trade relations, Daniel J.

Kritenbrink, Asst.

Secretary of State, via 'The New York Times'