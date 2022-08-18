Japan Launches Campaign to Encourage Young People to Consume More Alcohol

CNN reports that the Japanese government has launched a contest to find new ways to encourage young people to drink more.

Bars and other locations that sell alcohol have been hit hard by COVID restrictions, causing sales and liquor tax revenues to plunge in the world's third-largest economy.

The Japanese government's proposed solution, the "Sake Viva!" campaign, will be overseen by the National Tax Agency.

The campaign invites participants to submit ideas for how to "stimulate demand among young people" for alcohol.

The proposed ideas can include new services, promotional methods, products, designs and even sales techniques utilizing the metaverse or artificial intelligence.

According to the tax office, applications will be accepted until September 9.

The winner of the contest will receive support for their concept to be commercialized.

While the closure of bars throughout the pandemic drove "household consumption" up, the figures were unevenly distributed among different age groups.

According to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, approximately 30% of people between the ages of 40 and 60 drink at least three days a week.

However, just 7.8% of people in their 20s drank regularly.

In this way, the decline in drinking habits year by year is thought to be having an effect on the shrinking of the domestic market, Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, via CNN