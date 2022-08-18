China Sends Troops to Russia for Vostok Exercise

Ret.
Col.
John Mills tells John Fredericks: China is sending large ground force to train with Russia for Vostok exercises.
This is a dry run for a much larger war!
Seems China and Russia will hold another military exercise.
Chinese troops will travel to Russia to take part in joint military exercises led by the host and including India, Belarus,..