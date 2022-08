FBI Does Slammed Again In Whitmer Kidnapping Hearing | This Crime Should Concern Everyone | Ep 444

The FBI got more mud on their face as hearings continued in Michigan over the staged Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot.

Mike Pence is defending the agency as a whole, but what should we really do with the FBI?

Is the agency salvageable at this point?

Plus, former convicted fraudster Matthew Cox joins to discuss how easily he frauded people using their homes and what we can all do to protect ourselves now.

Drew wraps the week with memetastic.