The Carolina Panthers, Ben Simmons and David Vassegh on Today's SI Feed

The Carolina Hurricanes offered to help the Carolina Panthers and Christian McCaffrey after a brawl with the New England Patriots, Ben Simmons was called "Russell Westbrook" by a heckler at the mall and Los Angeles Dodgers TV reporter David Vassegh was injured on Bernie Brewer's slide.

From Twitter to Tik Tok, Robin Lundberg has scoured social media so you don’t have to on today's SI Feed.