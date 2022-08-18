Live From America 8.18.22 @5pm BOMBSHELL REPORT OF WH ARCHIVED DECLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS

Ron Desantis announces 20 arrests related to voter fraud - America Strong Businesses on jeremyherrell.com - Judge "Epstein" Reinhart orders partial unsealing of the raid affidavit - Eric Trump vows to release the Mar a Lago footage - BOMBSHELL evidence tucked away in the WH archives proves why they raided Trump!

- Bye, Bye, Bye...Brian Stelter is tater tossed!

- Alex Jones' hilarious video about Brian Stelter - FB & Instagram remove Bobby Kennedy Jr's children's health defense fund - Catholics call out Joe Biden for silence during church attacks - Trader Joe's threatens customer over talk about Covid and Religion - Trump being Trump!

Trolls Democrats by endorsing them sending them into a frenzy!