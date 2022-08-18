Government Argues Mar-a-Lago Affidavit Includes A ‘Road Map’ Of Their Investigation

Lawyer Deanna Shullman says the government argued today that the Mar-a-lago warrant affidavit includes a “roadmap” of their investigation.
Lawyer Deanna Shullman says the government argued today that the Mar-a-lago warrant affidavit includes a “roadmap” of their investigation.
Justice Department opposes unsealing affidavit for Mar-a-Lago warrant In the court filing, the government argues making the..
Watch VideoHundreds of demonstrators gathered over the weekend near former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate to show..