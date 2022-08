#4 - Ukraine War, Trump & U.S Civil War

In this Episode I tell first-hand stories related to the Ukraine War.

As a Ukrainian-Born IT Consultant living in the EU, I can offer interesting insights.

The fact that Trump is moving back into our news headlines and our collective focus is a hint for us.

A hint that the left vs.

Right, Democrat vs.

Republican, Progressive vs.

Common Sense, 4 times/y vaccinating vs.

Being healthy.

A possibly more violent Civil War could break out between 2023 and 2025.