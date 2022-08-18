US Purchases 1.8 Million Monkeypox Vaccine Doses as Cases Climb

Al Jazeera reports that the Biden administration announced plans to bolster the United States' supply of the monkeypox vaccine with the purchase of 1.8 million additional doses.

On August 18, the White House said the extra JYNNEOS vaccines will be available on August 22.

According to Al Jazeera, a newly-authorized dosing technique allows 360,000 vials of the vaccine to provide nearly two million doses.

To date, the Biden-Harris Administration has delivered nearly 1 million doses of JYNNEOS vaccine to jurisdictions – the largest JYNNEOS MPV vaccine program in the world, White House statement, via Al Jazeera.

The U.S. has seen the number of monkeypox cases climb, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reporting 13,500 cases as of August 17.

Al Jazeera reports that the U.S. now accounts for over one-third of the total number of cases globally.

Earlier this week, HHS secretary Xavier Becerra said ending the monkeypox outbreak is a, "critical priority.".

Bob Fenton, who is coordinating the administration’s monkeypox response, said that 50,000 courses of antiviral treatment will be available for anyone who tests positive.

In July, the WHO declared monkeypox, an international health emergency.

On August 4, the U.S. declared the disease , a public health emergency