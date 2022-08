MANIPULATED MASSES: RAMOLA D WITH TOTT NEWS ETHAN NASH, JULY 2022

Conversation recorded in early July for TOTT News Member Circle covering a variety of subjects especially media censorship of truth journalists and featuring Newsguard's recent "factchecking" of everydayconcerned.net, Ramola's media site and magazine, also covering the false-narratives being put out by Harmalism which is not Journalism but Pharmaganda from the Pharma-run and corporation-run media world, which is now giving children and youth a very wrongful picture of what is going on worldwide.