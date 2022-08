CNN cuts Brian Stelter's show "Reliable Sources" || Larry Sharpe

#CNN #BrianStelter #MediaBias CNN has cut Brian Stelter's show "Reliable Sources" and the host will be leaving the cable outlet.

It comes as CNN has new ownership as part of the Warner Bros.

Discovery buyout of the former Time Warner company.

Larry Sharpe, a Libertarian candidate for New York Governor, joins me to discuss this and more!