Calls for Finnish PM Sanna Marin To Take a Drug Test Mount Over Leaked Video

Al Jazeera reports that on August 17, a video was published on social media showing Marin partying with fellow politicians and celebrities.

Also in attendance was Social Democratic Party member Ilmari Nurminen and Finnish singer Alma.

Finnish media reports state that other partygoers can be heard shouting "jauhojengi" in the background.

Al Jazeera reports that "jauhojengi" translates to "flour gang" and is Finnish slang for cocaine.

The leaked footage has prompted political opponents to call on Marin to take a voluntary drug test.

Riikka Purra, the opposition party's leader, said the footage left a "shadow of doubt" hanging over the prime minister.

On August 18, Marin denied taking drugs at the party and refuted claims that the term "jauhojengi" was being shouted in the footage.

In December 2019, Marin became Finland's youngest prime minister ever at the age of 33.

I have a family life, I have a work life and I have free time to spend with my friends.

Pretty much the same as many people my age, Sanna Marin, Finnish Prime Minister, via Al Jazeera.

I am going to be exactly the same person as I have been until now and I hope that it will be accepted, Sanna Marin, Finnish Prime Minister, via Al Jazeera.

Last week, German news outlet 'Bild' named Marin the "coolest politician in the world."