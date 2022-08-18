'Flash' Drought Conditions Spread Across US Northeast

CNN reports that flash drought conditions have continued to expand and intensify in New England over the past week.

According to the latest report from the U.S. Drought Monitor, extreme drought now covers areas of eastern Massachusetts, Connecticut and the entire state of Rhode Island.

For the first time in seven years, all of Massachusetts is in some level of drought, with 40% of the state experiencing extreme drought.

Two weeks ago, none of the state was in extreme drought, illustrating just how fast "flash" droughts occur.

Areas of New England, New York and New Jersey have all fallen 2 to 6 inches below their normal rainfall in the past 60 days.

CNN reports that the drought has impacted farming communities in the Northeast as the region was unprepared to contend with drought conditions.

We know already that New England has seen the greatest increase in heavy downpours, so we expect that climate change is driving an intensification of water cycles — both more intense floods and intense droughts, Aaron Bernstein, Interim director at Harvard T.H.

Chan School of Public Health's Center for Climate, Health and the Global Environment, via CNN.

CNN reports that limited rainfall, dwindling rivers and depleted reservoirs have greatly affected farmers' ability to grow crops.

There is an ample amount of scientific research showing that droughts can affect the mental health of everybody, but particularly people who are farmers.

, Aaron Bernstein, Interim director at Harvard T.H.

Chan School of Public Health's Center for Climate, Health and the Global Environment, via CNN.

That's not surprising when their lives and livelihoods are literally drying up before their eyes, Aaron Bernstein, Interim director at Harvard T.H.

Chan School of Public Health's Center for Climate, Health and the Global Environment, via CNN