Pierre Poilievre drives liberal TikTok INSANE

Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre has a special knack for triggering the left – especially on TikTok.

On this episode of Ratio’d, Harrison Faulkner reacts to two of the most ridiculous anti-Poilievre takes we could find on the app.

One video tries to make the case that Poilievre is a racist with racist policies – even though no policies were addressed in the video.

The other video wants you to know that Poilievre supporters are “fringe voters, incels, untraditional, right-wing kooks”.

Does that sound like you?