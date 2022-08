BFSA! Best Forking Sports Arena "Dingers, DeShaun, LEBRON, & WNBA Playoffs"

On today's Best Forking Sports Arena we have on special guests Chris and Mike of the brand new Play-It rec center of Grand Forks.

They go over the many activities available at Play-It and then join us to recap the week in sports, featuring DeShaun Watson's extended 11-week suspension, Albert Pujol hitting 690 home runs, eagerly break down the opening day of the WNBA playoffs, and so much more in the world of local and pro sports!!!