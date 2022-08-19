Gov. DeSantis: 20 Elections Criminals Arrested

“In 2020, Florida ran an efficient, transparent election that avoided the major problems we saw in other states.

At the same time, the election was not perfect, which is why we continue our efforts to ensure the integrity of our elections.

Our new election crimes office has sprung into action to hold individuals accountable for voter fraud.

Today’s actions send a clear signal to those who are thinking about ballot harvesting or fraudulently voting.

If you commit an elections crime, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” - Governor Ron DeSantis