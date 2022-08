Getting Real with Dr. Christiane Northup

Seth Pruzansky (author The Fight to Enlight), Laura Eisenhower and Paula Connor, founder of Elevate Me Hub and creator of the MindYourMindSeries - sit down with Dr. Christiane Northup to discuss her direct experiences with the Medical Establishment and its disdain for truth, natural remedies, women's intuition and alternative practices to the established accepted norms.