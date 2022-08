Freedom Of The Golf Ball | Stupid Girls Failure |

America's Funniest Home Videos,[1] also called America's Funniest Videos[2] (abbreviated as AFV and occasionally AFHV), is an American video clip television series on ABC, based on the Japanese variety show Fun TV with Kato-chan and Ken-chan.[3] The show features humorous homemade videos that are submitted by viewers.

The most common videos feature unintentional physical comedy, pets or children and some staged pranks.