Explosions thundered at Belbek military airfield in Crimea

Watch the local unseen videos of the Ukraine-Russia war Please help me to spread raw-unfiltered videos throughout the world
Watch the local unseen videos of the Ukraine-Russia war Please help me to spread raw-unfiltered videos throughout the world
A series of explosions in the Crimea (Saki district, Novofedorovka village). Local residents told about 6-7 explosions from the..
According to the region’s governor Sergey Aksenov, one person has been killed and five more wounded in a series of explosions..