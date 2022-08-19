FULL SHOW: DOJ Plans To Redact Trump Mar-A-Lago Affidavit To Protect Deep State

After claiming Donald Trump didn’t want the American people to see the Mar-A-Lago raid affidavit, it turns out it was the FBI, Judge and DOD that didn’t want the warrant to be seen, and now plan to redact it before it goes public.

Meanwhile, A CIA Director admits he has malice towards Republicans.

The land is shaking today as the world learns that ‘Reliable Sources’ with Brian Stelter has been canceled.

Sometimes you ask a liberal a question and they tell you the truth, like one lady in Portland who admits she wants Trump supporters dead, and one who admits he doesn’t care about Biden’s crimes, only Trumps.

Bob Barnes and Michael Malice give the latest updates on the Alex Jones legal case.