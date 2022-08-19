Louder With Crowder SUSPENDED From YouTube For Kari Lake Interview | What It Says About FREE SPEECH

Louder With Crowder SUSPENDED!

Steven Crowder and his show Louder With Crowder has been suspended from YouTube over an interview they did recently with Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.

Crowder's show is under fire from YouTube because Lake expressed her concerns over a certain event from 2020.

In this video Dan discusses the suspension as well as Facebook temporarily banning Libs of TikTok.

He then delves into what all this says about free speech heading into the midterms and what we should do to respond to the throttling of conservative voices.