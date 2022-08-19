#Trump #Cheney #GOP Rep. Liz Cheney Facing Trump-Backed Opponent In Wyoming Primary

Committee hearings, is facing a Trump-backed challenger in the Wyoming primary tomorrow.

Former President Trump has declared Cheney’s re-election campaign to be his top target.

NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard reports that whether Cheney is in or out of office, her focus is to keep Trump from ever entering the White House again.NBC News Digital is a collection of innovative and powerful news brands that deliver compelling, diverse and engaging news stories.

