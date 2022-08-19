Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Announces 20 Arrests For Voter Fraud

Fort Lauderdale, FL – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) on Thursday announced 20 individuals across the Sunshine State have been charged with voter fraud.
Fort Lauderdale, FL – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) on Thursday announced 20 individuals across the Sunshine State have been charged with voter fraud.
BREAKING NOW: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ANNOUNCES THE ARREST of 20 Individuals For Voter Fraud
Ron Desantis announces 20 arrests related to voter fraud - America Strong Businesses on jeremyherrell.com - Judge..
Florida governor announces voter fraud arrests in first major public move from the Republican's new election police unit. (Aug...