Gcwalisa retail dispensary

Gcwalisa means to fill up or to refill in isiZulu and that is precisely what this retail outlet based in Alexandra north of Johannesburg does.

Gcwalisa uses a weigh-and-pay trading model, allowing consumers to buy a selection of basic foodstuffs for as little as R5.

Founder Miles Khubeka conceptualised the idea based on his childhood memories and instances when his mother sent him to their local spaza shop to purchase sugar in a mug.

This concept allows customers to purchase basic food items in variable quantities at a price that suits their budget.

Customers can purchase cooking oil at Gcwalisa for as little as R12 for 250ml and 50 cents for a single teabag.

Customers purchase cooking oil in reusable glass containers allowing repeat customers to use the same containers every time they come and refill.

Khubeka’s ultimate goal is to assist those who are at risk of being food insecure.

Each Gcawlisa outlet will provide employment for four staff, creating job opportunities in vulnerable communities.